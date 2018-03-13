Local Connection To “The Voice”

Stephanie Skipper is now a member of team Adam.

The 2006 Greenville College graduate appeared on the television singing competition show “The Voice” Monday night and chose Adam Levine as her coach. Levine and Blake Shelton expressed interest in Skipper being on their team.

Skipper is her married name. When she was a student at G.C., she was known as Stephanie Smith.

Skipper released her first recording in 2003 and also performed at Greenville College’s Agape Music Festival.

She has now advanced to the next round of “The Voice” competition.