LRCF Kickoff Event

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation held its fundraising kickoff event Tuesday evening at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Approximately 50 cancer survivors and caregivers gathered for a meal and program.

Jane Wilhite was chairman of the kickoff event. She said the group usually ends their year with a survivor’s dinner. Last year survivors thought it would be nice to gather more often, so they came up with the kickoff dinner.

Several fundraisers are planned throughout the year until the Celebration of Life Festival is held on September 29. The next survivor’s dinner is October 2.

This year’s fundraising goal is $45,000 after more than $46,000 was raised in 2017.

All money assisted Bond County residents battling cancer.