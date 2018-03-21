Madison County Election Results

The Madison County School Facilities Sales Tax referendum was soundly defeated in the Primary Election Tuesday night. No votes totaled 27,523. Yes votes came to 14,966.

In the statewide contested race for the Republican nomination to run for State Senator in the 54th Legislative District, Jason Plummer received 3,480 votes in Madison County. Benjamin Stratemeyer received 805 votes, George Barber received 568, and Rafael Him received 395.

Statewide numbers reflected Madison County votes, with Jason Plummer winning the Republican nomination.

*All election results are unofficial until they have been canvassed.