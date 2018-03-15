Madison County Referendum

School districts in Madison County are trying once again to get the support of residents in a facilities sales tax referendum.

Referendums were defeated by voters in 2011 and 2017. Last year, the difference was 259 votes.

The one percent facilities sales tax would raise funds for every school district in Madison County, based on student enrollment.

The tax would not apply to cars, boats, ATVs, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, agriculture equipment, groceries and medicine. The money must be used on school facilities.