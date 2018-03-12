Mater Dei Scholar Bowl Advance To Final Eight

The Mater Dei Knights have advanced to the IHSA Class 2A scholastic bowl final 8.

Saturday, the Knights won all three matches to claim the Carbondale Sectional championship.

Greenville High School’s scholar bowl team was also in the sectional, after winning the Granite City Regional. The Comets lost in the sectional to Carbondale, Mater Dei and O’Fallon.

Mater Dei will now play in the state semifinal round Friday at Peoria. The Knights are in the first pool with Rockford Auburn, Orland Park Sandburg and Chicago Latin. They play at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Class 2A championship and third place matches will take place at 2:10 p.m. Friday.

Piasa Southwestern is in the Class 1A state tournament at Peoria Friday.