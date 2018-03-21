Meals On Wheels Fundraisers

The Bond County Senior Center has fundraisers to benefit its Meals on Wheels Program.

Senior Center Executive Director Jill Jones says local citizens can contribute by buying paper shoes. They are available at local businesses and banks. They cost $1.

Click below to hear more:

The other fundraiser is a run/walk scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. Jones said the event is a 5K/1-Mile Run/Walk. You can register at the Senior Center or visit the Bond County Running Club online.

Click below to hear her comments:

The event begins and ends at the senior center on East Harris Avenue in Greenville.

Last year’s run/walk had approximately 40 participants.

For more information call the senior center at 618-664-1465.