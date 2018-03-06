MG Village Board Talks Casey’s, Water Line Grants

Encouraging news was shared Monday night in the Mulberry Grove Village Board meeting. Reportedly, Casey’s purchased the property on the corner south of Rt. 40 and west of the Mulberry Grove Road, the future site of a Casey’s General Store. The starting construction date is not known but once construction begins, completion is anticipated within 60 days.

The Village Board has been working on securing grants for water line replacement. A special board meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 26, at 7:00 p.m. with several engineers and other people involved in the grant process.

Vandalia Correctional Center inmates will not be able to mow the Mulberry Grove Cemetery this year. After discussion, the board decided to advertise for mowing bids. All bids must be received by the April 2 board meeting.