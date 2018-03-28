More From March City Council Meeting

At the March meeting of the Greenville City Council, an ordinance was adopted was passed to have the New Wave Cable Television Company continue to pay the city a 5 percent provider fee.

The 5 percent is allowed through the state franchise agreement, which New Wave is operating under. Last year, the franchise fee gave the city $27,900.

The council approved bids for street materials, paid for with motor fuel tax funds.

A water plant sludge press belt was purchased for $4,034.

Farmland, owned by the city, was leased to Tracy Beckemyer at $20,000 a year, through March 31, 2020. Five bidders sought the lease of the 80 acres in the industrial park. The contract allows the city to use the land if it is needed for development.

Cross Check Mowing of Greenville was hired to mow Governor Bond Lake Marina for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Cross Check had the lowest of the seven bids at $100 per mowing.

The council also awarded a two-year contract to Bo’s Lawn Service of Greenville to mow properties in the city that have not been maintained. The city has the grass mowed, and then bills the property owner.

The price is a total of $205 for the regular lots on the code enforcement list. Two of the five bidders offered the same price and the city chose Bo’s Lawn Service since its bid was lower on additional parcels to be mowed.

The council had a preliminary discussion about a new budget. The plan is to adopt a budget at the May meeting.

City Manager Dave Willey reported the council met with the county board regarding animal control. According to Willey, a new agreement between the two governmental units should be presented soon with no major changes from the old one.