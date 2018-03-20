Mulberry Grove Board Of Education Meeting

The Mulberry Grove Board of Education met Monday. In the financial report, Superintendent Brad Turner said the district got a reimbursement payment for Title I and II programs of approximately $30,000.00 in February. They also received the first quarter categorical state aid payment of about $40,000.00 for transportation and about $11,000.00 for special education. Turner said fund balances currently look good.

Brooke Ernest asked the board for permission to add bird houses and bird feeders to the memorial bridge at the school and to plant flowers around the bridge. Girl Scouts would do the work and there would be no cost to the school. They may also add a bench in the area. The project will help Girl Scout Troop 8366 earn a Bronze Award for community service. The board approved the project.

Senior trip sponsor Chad Nelson reported final plans for the senior trip scheduled for April 7-10, to Florida. Angie Koontz is the other faculty sponsor and 17 students will be going on the trip and they will visit Disney World, Epcot Center, and other attractions in the Orlando area. The board gave their final approval for the trip.

Rob Wielt, representing AGE (Affordable Gas and Electric) presented information about a program to save the district money on gas and electricity. The board approved a 12 month contract with AGE.

Following a closed session, the board hired Chad Nelson 2018 summer grounds keeper, Joy Prater district substitute secretary, Maggie Gunn 2018 summer school teacher, and approved Emily Hartman FFA volunteer.

The April board meeting is a week later than normal, changed from the 16 to the 23, at 7:00 p.m.