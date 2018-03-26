New Greenville Treasurer

The City of Greenville has a new treasurer.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey has appointed City Clerk and Finance Director Sue Ann Nelson to the position.

Willey said the city has decided to combine the treasurer position with the finance director position. He believes the change will be an efficient one. He said Nelson is very familiar with all of the systems used by the treasurer.

Click below to hear his comments:

Nelson replaces Margaret Iberg as treasurer. Willey said Iberg, who has served the city many years, recently retired from the treasurer’s position. Iberg worked as the city clerk and with city finances for many years and has worked as treasurer for about nine years. Willey said he has only good things to say about her and her performance.

Click below to hear more:

The treasurer’s job is an indefinite appointment. Nelson has been city clerk since July of 2009.