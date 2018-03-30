New Releases From Brother Jefferson Blues Band

Fans of the Brother Jefferson Blues Band now have a chance to see and hear the band live.

Jeff Chapman, group leader, said a new CD and DVD are from the concert performed last June 27 at the Sheldon in St. Louis. He is excited about the projects.

Click below to hear his comments:

The CD and DVD can be purchased separately and include a variety of songs from Chapman’s first three albums.

He said the history of the building and the artists who have appeared there over the years made the concert a special experience.

Click below for more:

Chapman said the CD has two more songs than the DVD and he is pleased with the new releases.