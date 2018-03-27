Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Lunch & Learn

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland invites the community to attend a Lunch and Learn event on March 28 from noon to 1 p.m. Kayla Toennies, MOT, OTR/L, and Olivia Hodges, M.S. CCC/SLP, both with the Outpatient Rehabilitation Department, will present on the hospital’s Lee Silverman Voice Treatment (LSVT) BIG and LOUD Programs.

LSVT BIG and LOUD programs provide patients with daily activities to help implement lifelong habits to improve their quality of life. These programs are research-based approaches that improve motor function and vocal loudness/quality for people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and other neurological conditions. Sample exercise demonstration and assessment criteria will also be presented.

For more information or to RSVP, please call 618-651-2720. To learn more about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.