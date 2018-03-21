Plummer & Wilhour Win In Primary

Republican nominees were selected for the Illinois 54th Senate District and 107th House District in Tuesday’s primary election.

For the senate, Jason Plummer of Edwardsville won easily. He led in six of eight counties, Washington, Clinton, Fayette, Madison, St. Clair and Effingham. George Barber of Greenville won his home county of Bond and Benjamin Stratemeyer of Centralia had the most votes in his home county of Marion.

District totals were 13,060 for Plummer, 4,603 for Stratemeyer, 2,747 for Rafael Him of New Baden, and 2,440 for Barber.

In Bond County, Barber had 907 votes, Plummer 668, Stratemeyer 106 and Him 81.

At this time, the Democrats do not have a candidate for the senate seat for the November election. Incumbent Kyle McCarter is not seeking re-election.

In the 107th Illinois House District, Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City defeated Laura Myers of rural Greenville, 6,162 to 4,034.

Wilhour won three of the five counties in the district including Fayette, Marion and Effingham. Myers won Bond and Clinton counties.

In Bond County, Myers had 1,124 votes to Wilhour’s 544.

Wilhour contacted WGEL Tuesday night after learning he was victorious. He thanked voters and thanked opponent Laura Myers for running a good, fair campaign. He said he’s looking forward to build on the momentum of Tuesday’s win. He hopes to consolidate the Republican Party and plans to work hard for the upcoming General Election.

Click below to hear his comments:

Wilhour will face Democrat David Seiler of Effingham in the November general election. Seiler had no primary opponent.

Current state representative John Cavaletto chose not seek re-election.

All vote totals are unofficial until the official canvasses are completed.