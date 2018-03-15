Pocahontas Home Destroyed By Fire

Pocahontas-Old Ripley firefighters and EMS responded to a single-family house fire in the 700 block of Zbinden Avenue Thursday morning at 1:28 AM. Crews from the Greenville and Highland-Pierron Fire Protection Districts provided mutual aid and Smithboro personnel stood by at the Greenville Firehouse.

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Chief Dennis Lindley told WGEL the home was fully involved and collapsing when they arrived. The home was a total loss.

One individual was inside the residence and called in the fire. No one was injured.

Lindley said the cause of the fire is unknown.

Firefighters were on the scene for about three-and-a-half hours.