Precinct Committeemen Elected

Bond County precinct committeemen were elected in Tuesday’s primary election.

The Republican and Democrat parties have one committeeman in each of the 25 precincts.

Several precincts had no candidates. Individuals will be appointed by the parties to fill vacancies.

Republican committeemen elected were Douglas Marti in Central 1, Barbara Kirkman in Central 2, Thomas Qualls in Central 6, Colleen Camp in Central 7, Bernard Myers in LaGrange 1, Paula Atkinson in Mulberry Grove 1 and Evelyn Jo Kerwin in Shoal Creek 4.

Democrat committeemen elected included Travis Edwards in Burgess 1, Donald Albert in Central 3, Branson Carter in Central 1A, Dennis Potthast in LaGrange 2, Dan Sidwell in Old Ripley, Joe Whalen in Pleasant Mound 2 and Eldon Young in Shoal Creek 3.