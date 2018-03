Tuesday, March 20 is Primary Election Day.

Those registered to vote can cast ballots now by going to the polls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

If you are not registered to vote, you can still do so by using the grace provision. Persons can visit the county clerk’s office Tuesday¬ from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., register and vote at the same time.

WGEL will have election coverage Tuesday evening after the polls close.