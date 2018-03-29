Quail Forever Banquet April 7

The Little Blue Stem Chapter of Quail Forever will hold their annual banquet Saturday, April 7 at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

Chapter member Denny Kirkham told WGEL the doors open at 5 PM. A social hour will be followed by dinner at 6:30. There will be a short program at 7:30 and a live auction at 8 PM.

Kirkham said the banquet is a major fundraiser for the organization. Organizers hope for a good crowd, like they usually have. He expressed thanks to sponsors and those who support the organization, who help the group achieve their goal of getting kids involved in outdoor activities.

Denny Kirkham will be our guest on WGEL’s Public Affairs this Sunday, right after the 12:05 Bond County Area News. We’ll also be giving away a pair of tickets to the banquet coming up on Tuesday.