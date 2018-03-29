Safety Measures At Unit Two Schools

School safety is on the minds of everyone in the United States after the gun violence at a Florida High School on February 14.

Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson told WGEL that student safety has always been a priority and safety measures were in place before the tragedy in Florida. He said more discussions occurred after that event.

He said in the immediate aftermath of the Florida shooting, he sent an email to the staff to remind them that Unit 2 students would be impacted by the news. He encouraged staff to maintain normalcy and remember that the number one goal is student safety. He said educators always work to build a welcoming environment for kids and build positive relationships with kids; efforts that should be strengthened during times of crisis.

Olson said all district buildings have plans for a variety of emergencies that have been developed with law enforcement. He said those plans are reviewed regularly and drills are conducted.

Olson said when Unit 2 school students are in school, there is only one entry into the building and visitors must be let in. He said staff know who is coming into school buildings. The school’s long term plan calls for strengthening of those efforts, surveillance monitoring, and materials.

Local students participated in the National Student Walkout on March 14 and last weekend a National March For Our Lives event was spearheaded by students.