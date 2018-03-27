Small Business Event In Greenville

The City of Greenville is hosting a small business open house for business owners and entrepreneurs Thursday at the Municipal Building.

Bill Walker, city economic development coordinator, said the workshop is this Thursday from 10 AM to 2 PM. He encourages anyone who is looking to expand or grow their current small business or take a step forward into a new business to attend.

Click below to hear his comments:

Walker said the workshop will give a variety of information from the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center based at SIU Edwardsville.

Click below for more:

After the workshop, persons can meet with the counselor until 2 p.m. Thursday.