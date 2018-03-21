Smithboro Student Accepted Into Masters Degree Program

Josie Koontz, of Smithboro, is currently a student at Greenville University majoring in Social Work and will graduate in May. Josie has been accepted into Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville in a Masters Degree program in Social Work. She has been awarded SIUE’s Competitive Graduate Award (CGA) which supports highly qualified new graduate students.

Up to 19 CGA’s are granted each year which include a stipend for the academic year and a waiver of tuition.

Koontz will implement a life skills group at the Prairie Counseling Center which she developed in an internship through Greenville University.