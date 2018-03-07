Special Days At Library

Two special days will be held at the Greenville Public Library in the next week.

Those checking out materials at the library can receive the giveaways.

Library Director Jo Keillor said Thursday, March 8 is “Popcorn Lover’s Day”. Patrons will receive a free bag of popcorn and a scratch-n-sniff popcorn scented bookmark.

The library is open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Keillor said the library is also commemorating “Plant a Flower Day” on Monday, March 12. Free seed packets and floral scented bookmarks will be given to patrons.

Monday hours at the library are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The library is at 414 West Main Avenue.