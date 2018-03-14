Sports Medicine & Spine Surgery Specialists Join HSHS Holy Family Hospital

HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville is pleased to welcome two new providers to the hospital’s Medical Staff. Joseph M. Ajdinovich, MD, and Jonathan Workman, DO, are currently scheduling patients by appointment in the hospital’s Specialty Clinics.

Dr. Ajdinovich received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana and completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. He completed his Fellowship in Sports Medicine at the Orthopedic Foundation for Active Lifestyles in Stamford, Connecticut. He specializes in sports injury management, ACL reconstruction, hip arthroscopy, complex shoulder instability, and cartilage restoration. Dr. Ajdinovich also has special training in platelet-rich plasma injections, and other sports medicine treatments and surgeries.

Dr. Workman received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa and completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He completed his Fellowship in Orthopedic Spine Surgery at the Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He specializes in the treatment of adult degenerative spinal conditions. Dr. Workman also has training in minimally-invasive techniques and is also able to perform cervical disk replacement in carefully selected patients as well as perform other orthopedic and spinal surgeries.

Both providers practice with Bonutti Clinic, and are now accepting new patients by self-referral or physician referral. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-798-3519.

For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s Medical Staff, visit hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.