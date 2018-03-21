State & Congressional Results In Bond County

Voters in Illinois selected party nominees for the November general election during Tuesday’s primary election.

Democrat J.B. Pritzker easily won the six-man Democrat race for governor, and he will oppose incumbent Republican Governor Bruce Rauner in November. Rauner won a close race over Jeanne Ives.

In Bond County, Pritzker received nearly 60 percent of the total votes with 606. Rauner was given 930 votes in Bond County with Ives totaling 782.

For Illinois attorney general, Kwame Raoul edged former governor Pat Quinn and six other candidates on the Democrat ticket. He will face Republican Erika Harold in the general election.

In Bond County, Quinn had over 60 percent of the vote with 571 while Raoul totaled just 61. Harold recorded a 792 to 634 advantage over Gary Grasso.

In the U.S. House 13th District, Republican Incumbent Rodney Davis will be opposed by Democrat Betsy Londrigan in the November election. Davis had no opposition in the primary while Londrigan defeated four other candidates.

The only part of Bond County in the 13th District are the townships of Mulberry Grove, LaGrange and Shoal Creek. Londrigan received 48 percent of the vote in Bond County.

In the U.S. House 15th District, John Shimkus, Republican incumbent, was not opposed. He will meet Democrat Kevin Gaither in the general election, who defeated Carl Spoerer.

In the Bond County primary, Gaither had 359 votes and Spoerer totaled 258.

The southern two-thirds of Bond County are in the 15th congressional District.

*All election totals are unofficial until the canvass is completed.