Summer Youth Police Program

The Illinois State Police (ISP) and the American Legion announced plans for the 46th Annual American Legion Youth Police Camp (ALYPC) at Camp Lincoln, located at 1301 North MacArthur Boulevard, Springfield, Illinois, June 24-29, 2018.

Dozens of aspiring teens from across Illinois will discover career opportunities through training with police and military personnel. The primary purpose of the ALYPC is to establish an interactive and positive relationship between Illinois teens and law enforcement officers. The week-long residency camp is structured to promote educational and learning opportunities for youth ages 14-16 in the areas of law enforcement, military, leadership, cultural diversity, personal development, physical fitness, social and interpersonal skills.

American Legion volunteers and ISP Troopers are assigned to manage the program and serve as instructors and mentors. Many of the Legion and ISP volunteers are former graduates of the program.

“The American Legion Youth Police Camp provides an excellent opportunity for the Illinois State Police and the United States armed forces to have positive interaction with our youth,” said Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz. “Most kids begin the week-long program intimidated and nervous, only to graduate more confident. The kids develop a sense of esprit de corps and camaraderie as they learn to work as a team and motivate other cadets throughout the challenging week.”

The ALYPC Cadets will be honored and receive a graduation certificate at a graduation ceremony on June 29. The American Legion will accept applications until noon on Saturday, May 29, 2018. Teenagers 14-16 are encouraged to apply and attend the 2018 ALYPC for an enriching experience.

For more information about the ALYPC, please contact Safety Law and Order Chairman Delmar Buske at (217) 556-9555, or Illinois State Police Special Agent Jarran Riley at (217) 558-4902. Camp applications are available online at: http://www.illegion.org/programs-services/youth-family/safety-laworder.