Taylorville Shooter Dead

The shooting, manhunt, robbery, and auto theft Monday could have been the storyline for a movie, but it all played out in Central Illinois.

According to Taylorville Police Chief Brian Hile, after shooting three people in a home on Walnut Street in Taylorville, 43 year-old Lee W. Kennedy proceeded to Hillsboro where he stole a 2004 Ford Focus. Just after 3:00 p.m., he robbed the Colonial Food Pantry in Stonington and just before 4:00 p.m., Kennedy led police on a chase into Taylorville which ended at Taylorville Memorial Hospital where Kennedy shot himself.

He was treated in the Taylorville Hospital and transferred to Memorial Health Center in Springfield. Sangamon county Coroner Cinda Edwards pronounced Kennedy deceased Tuesday, at 12:33 p.m.

Hiles said of all the people involved in the string of crimes, only those shot Monday morning and Kennedy were injured.