Teachers Got PI-ed At GHS

Pi is a mathematical term representing the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The number, with an infinite number of digits following the decimal point is abbreviated to 3.14. Therefore, Pi Day is celebrated annually on March 14.

In honor of Pi Day, Greenville High School students who donated food to the Bond County Food Pantry got a chance to pie their favorite math teacher.

Students donated almost 1,000 cans for the food drive. As you can see below, students had a good time Pi-ing their teachers.

Way to go, GHS students!