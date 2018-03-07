Threat At Hillsboro High School

Officials are looking into yet another threat at an area school.

On Tuesday, March 6, a note was discovered, written on a bathroom stall door at Hillsboro High school. The note indicated someone would have a weapon on school property. Crimestoppers is looking for the person or people responsible for the note and/or any other pertinent information.

Information leading to an arrest is eligible for up to a $1,000 reward from Crimestoppers along with a $10,000 additional reward. Call Crimestoppers with information at 1-800-352-0136. All tips remain anonymous.