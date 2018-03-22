Unit 2 Bond Action

The Bond County Unit 2 school board has taken action to complete refunding general obligation bonds.

A resolution was approved at the March meeting to issue $1.115 million in taxable bonds and $6.91 million in non-taxable bonds.

Work on the bond situation began in November of last year when the board issued working cash and life/health safety bonds. Superintendent Wes Olson said the recent action of the board only restructures existing debt, but sells it at a lower interest rate.

It was learned that initially, the bond tax rate will increase. Olson said there will be a 3 cent increase in the Bond levy. It will level out through the second half of the structure, he said.

The superintendent said it is hoped a local financial institution will be interested in buying the bonds.