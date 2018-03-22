Unit 2 Sports Personnel Approved

At its March meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board approved motions for athletic coaches.

Amanda O’Reagan, was hired as the high school girls’ volleyball head coach. She has been assistant coach in the volleyball program for two years and will replace Alison Hall, who retired at the end of the 2017 season.

Fall coaches at the high school were approved. They include Chance Vohlken for boys soccer, Vaughn Robart for girls tennis, Steve Dannaman as head golf coach, Anne Burton as assistant golf coach, Todd Hutchinson as head football coach and Todd Cantrill, Mark Jurgena, Jim Romack and David Clark as assistant football coaches; and Allyson Loucks as football cheerleading coach.

The board approved athletic volunteers at the high school. They are Jason Pierce and Trevor Stoecklin for softball, Tommy Simpson for girls’ soccer, Mary Deterding for track and Jordan Frey as baseball statistician.