Unit Two 8th Grade Graduation

The Bond County Community Unit 2 school board has set the dates and times for 8th grade graduation ceremonies this spring.

The Greenville Junior High graduation will be Wednesday, May 16 at 6 p.m.

Graduation programs at the Pocahontas and Sorento schools will be Thursday. May 17. The Pocahontas ceremony starts at 6 p.m. with the Sorento graduation at 7:30 p.m.

All three graduation exercises will be in the gymnasiums of the schools.

The high school graduation had previously been scheduled for Sunday, May 20 at 3 p.m. in the gym.