The City of Greenville has announced dates for three annual spring events.

The City-Wide Yard Sale is set for Friday and Saturday, May 4 and 5.

Spring Clean-Up Week is May 7 through May 11.

Electronics Recycling Days are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 11 and 12.

Details about each event are included in the flyer being sent with water bills to be mailed this week. The flyer also includes a registration form for the yard sale.

The Greenville Municipal Building can be contacted at 664-1644.