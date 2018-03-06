Vehicle, But Not Occupant, Found After Accident Monday Night

Someone travelling Interstate 70, between the two Greenville exits Monday night noticed a vehicle along the north side of the interstate in a ditch and contacted police at about 8:20 p.m.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they found a heavily damaged car, but no one around the wrecked vehicle.

Law enforcement officers were sent to the scene along with Bond County EMS and Greenville firefighters.

Fire Chief Denny Wise said it was obvious the car had rolled over multiple times, but no one was around the vehicle. A search began for a driver and possible passengers.

The vehicle was on its wheels, so the search began under the vehicle and in the immediate area of the unit.

Chief Wise said the search was extended with emergency personnel walking nearby fields and roads. An ARCH helicopter was brought in to provide a spotlight for the search and an Illinois State Police airplane arrived, using infrared camera to search for a person.

No one could be found. Chief Wise said the car had temporary Ohio license plates.

WGEL is awaiting additional information from Illinois State Police.