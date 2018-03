WGEL’s Tom Kennedy will be broadcasting live from the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Health Fair this Friday! He’ll be at the First Christian Church from 8 to 10 AM. Stop by and say hi and be sure to get signed up to be in the big Cash Call/Secret Word & Wheel of Meat Book!

The HSHS Holy Family Hospital Health Fair is Friday, March 16 from 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive in Greenville.