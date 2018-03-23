Zimmerman Family Honored

The Steve Zimmerman family of Vandalia has been named the Great American Family of the Year by the Illinois Association For Home and Community Education.

Steve, a Bond County native, is the agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Greenville High School. His wife, Sally, is a first grade teacher at Altamont Grade School.

Both have been teaching 30 years.

They are the parents of Rachel, a senior at Vandalia High School, and David, a student at SIU-Edwardsville.

Earlier this year, the Zimmermans received a Certificate of Special Award from the Fayette County Home and Community Education organization.

Last week, they were honored, during the HCE state conference in Effingham, as the Illinois Great American Family of the Year.