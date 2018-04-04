4-H Fundraiser Cook Out April 14

Bond County 4-H will be holding their annual spring cook out on April 14 at the Thrift Store parking lot in Greenville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Cook Out will offer pork chops, pork burgers, bratwurst, chicken breast, bottled water and soda. Wes Pourchot will be cooking for the day.

Funds raised from the cook out will support the 4-H program fee for each member and offset the cost of their 4-H project books. Every 4-H member who works at this cookout, or at the pork stand during the fair, earns their program fee so they are able to join 4-H for free.

For more information, or to place an order in advance for local delivery, please call the Extension Office at 618-664-3665.