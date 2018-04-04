4-H Regional Horse Contests

4-H members from Bond, Clinton and Marion counties are headed to the Southern Regional 4-H Horse Bowl and Hippology Contest on April 14 at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. The contests take place in the Agricultural Sciences Building, with student volunteers serving as contest officials for the day.

The following youth will be competing at regionals:

Bond County-Megan Miller, Joely Craver

Clinton County-Kierstan Lampe, Lukas Raynor, Addison Tebbe, Aubrey Albers, Amber Blackmon, Emma Winkeler

Marion County-Eliza Engelhardt, Kristi Moody, Brooke Hays, Heather Keltner, Lauren Keltner, Rachel Neubaurer, Tyler Moody

The regional contest is a qualifier for the State Horse Bowl and Hippology contests on April 21 at the University of Illinois. For more information about local 4-H horse competitions, contact Liz Miller at 618-664-3665.