Alleged Battery Charges Against Springfield Woman

A woman from Springfield was charged Wednesday, in Fayette County Court, with aggravated battery of a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to WPMB Radio in Vandalia, Deputy Stevens reportedly conducted a traffic stop on Adriana E. Brown, age 18, Tuesday, at 6:41 p.m., at the intersection of Rt. 51 and Rt. 40. Stevens allegedly smelled and observed illegal narcotics around the driver and asked her to give him an item. Stevens allegedly reached into the car to retrieve the alleged narcotics and Brown put her car in gear and drove away, dragging Stevens.

The deputy freed himself and avoided being dragged under the vehicle.

He sustained injuries but alerted the Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher of the incident. Witnesses followed the car enabling officers to locate and stop it on Interstate 70 about two miles east of the Vandalia-Pana exit.

Brown is charged with alleged aggravated battery, a class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison. She is also charged with alleged reckless conduct, aggravated fleeing, and obstruction of justice, all class 4 felonies punishable by one to three years in prison, and six traffic violations.

Bail was set at $150,000.00 and Brown remains in the Fayette County Jail.