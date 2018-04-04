April Snow Impact On City Of Greenville

Just because it’s April, it doesn’t mean winter-like weather is gone.

That was proven Sunday when sleet and snow hit the area.

It forced the City of Greenville Public Works crews to jump into action.

Bill Grider, superintendent of Public Works, said IDOT sent out a snow alert early in the day. He said when the alert went out, officials were still uncertain of how much snow to anticipate.

He said 60 tons of salt were applied, beginning with heavily trafficked streets and extra attention on intersections.

Click below to hear his comments:

The snow did cause some traffic accidents in the area with reports of vehicles sliding off roads, especially Interstate 70.