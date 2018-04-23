Area 4-H Public Speaking Contest May 2

4-H members from Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, and Washington Counties will come together for an area wide public speaking contest on May 2 at Kaskaskia College. The public is welcome to attend the contest, which will take place in the Lifelong Learning Center beginning at 6 p.m. Three youth from each county will have the opportunity to advance to the State 4-H Public Presentation Contest on June 9 in Decatur.

For more information about the 4-H Public Speaking Contest, contact your local University of Illinois Extension Office at 618-664-3665.