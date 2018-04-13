Armed Man Enters But Doesn’t Rob Alhambra Bank

An armed man entered National Bank on Main Street in Alhambra Friday. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the man, armed with a hand gun and a shotgun, entered the bank, made a statement, and immediately turned around and left.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and located the man within a few minutes. The unidentified subject has been taken into custody.

The Belleville News Democrat reported that Alhambra Primary School was placed on soft lockdown Friday morning, meaning students and staff could move within the building, but were not able to go outside.

Additional information has not been made available, but further details are expected in the near future.