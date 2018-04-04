Arrest Made Following Truck Fire

An arrest has been made in connection with a pickup truck fire that occurred early Wednesday morning in Greenville.

Police paged Greenville firemen at 2:44 a.m.

At 6:10 a.m., city police arrested Richard A. Lopez, age 26, of O’Fallon, in Greenville, for alleged arson, criminal trespass to a residence, aggravated assault and battery. Police advised the truck was not owned by Lopez.

The vehicle was parked in the 600 block of South Fourth Street. The first report indicated the fire was in the bed of the pickup truck and it spread to the cab before the flames were extinguished.