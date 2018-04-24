Art In Education Show This Week

Local student artwork will be in the spotlight Thursday and Friday at the annual Art In Education Show.

The show is at the Bradford Community Room.

Randy Alderman, vice president for community relations at Bradford National Bank, said it’s the 14th annual show and it will be held from 6 to 8 PM. BNB has sponsored the event with Our Common Ground since its inception. Work from kindergarten through high school students will be displayed.

Click below to hear more:

Alderman said other student talent will also be presented in the form of a talent show.

Click below to hear his comments:

Once again, the Art In Education Show is Thursday and Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bradford Community Room in Greenville.