Artist Guild Art Show Entries Accepted

Entries are being sought for the spring exhibition, Work With Paper, which is being sponsored by Artist Guild: Greenville, a branch of Our Common Ground.

Guild President Elisha Dasenbrock says the type of art creations to submit can range from drawing or painting on paper, paper sculpture, and any other work involving paper.

Click below to hear more:

The deadline for entries is Saturday, April 21, according to Dasenbrock. She said jurors will decide which entrants get to be in the show. Work should be emailed to ocgartistguild@gmail.com. If you can’t email, it, bring it to the Smart Center on Saturday, April 21.

Click below to hear her comments:

The three jurors are Christina MacMorran, Richard Young and Douglas Stroud.

The show will be May 4 through May 25 at the Greenville SMART Center, 102 North Second Street in Greenville.