Pocahontas-Old Ripley Firefighters responded Sunday, at 9:45 a.m., to a report of a structure fire on Dalenburg Road in rural Pocahontas.

According to information from the police department, Greenville and Grant Fork Firefighters were called for mutual aid with tankers and manpower.

Police said the structure was a barn. Further information has not been made available.

Firefighters were on the scene about two hours.