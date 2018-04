Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters were sent to Bass Mollett Publishing on Monroe Street in Greenville Tuesday morning.

It was reported there was a gas smell in the warehouse.

Employees were evacuated from the building while firemen and Ameren Illinois personnel checked for a gas leak. No gas readings were recorded on the meters.

The alarm was received at 8:40 a.m. and firemen were on the scene approximately 50 minutes.