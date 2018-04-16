A rural Keyesport man has been charged in Clinton County Circuit Court with bomb-related charges.

Kyle S. Matthews, 25, faces three charges of unlawful use of a weapon. It’s alleged he possessed a bomb or other container with an explosive substance, and possessed a firearm silencer.

They are Class 3 felony offenses.

The defendant was arrested April 2 at his rural Keyesport property after a search warrant was executed by several national, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The day before, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department received information from a citizen that a man had allegedly been in a Carlyle business with an item looking like a homemade pipe bomb.

According to Clinton County Sheriff Doug Maue, the search warrant resulted in bomb-making materials, bomb components, a large amount of firearms and ammunition being confiscated.

Matthews’ bond is $100,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.