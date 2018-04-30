Bond County CEO Trade Show

The Bond County CEO class will wrap up its first year Wednesday with a trade show featuring the individual businesses of each student.

Jenna Koonce, CEO member, invites all area residents to the event. She said the students will showcase their twelve businesses Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.

Click below to hear her comments:

Wednesday’s show is free to attend.

A dozen students from Greenville and Mulberry Grove high schools have been involved in this first CEO class, which stands for Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities.

The students have developed a wide variety of 12 businesses for Wednesday’s show at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church. All proceeds will be kept by the students.

The second CEO class, for the 2018-19 school year, has been selected with 15 students in the group.