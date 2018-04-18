Bond County 4-H Thanks Volunteers

Today’s 4-H youth are engaged in learning activities as they are practicing skills employers want; growing and distributing food to communities in need; stewarding the natural resources; making a difference in local, state, national, and global issues; and influencing positive choices for healthy living. None of that would be possible without our 4-H volunteers!

April 15-21 is National Volunteer Week, and University of Illinois Extension 4-H Youth Development program wants to thank the more than 12,000 4-H adult and youth volunteers who guide and support the nearly 200,000 4-H participants in Illinois. Illinois 4-H volunteers are empowering and preparing youth for success as 4-H members provide service to others and their community.

4-H Clubs and their leaders include:

Dudleyville 4-H Club– Wes Pourchot, Bob Johnson, Josh & Maggie St. Peters, Cathy Simmonds, and Kristy Johnson

Old Ripley– Brenda Mollett

Liberty– Shelly Albert, and Jason Albert

Prizewinners– Carol Lingley, Janet Gum, and Robin Pruitt

Boots & Bridles– Roger Fritch, and Tina Payne

Trailblazers– Kevin & Emily Hartmann, and Kim Greenwood

Dream Catchers– Michelle Haller, Susan Sperandio, Kristine Bohn, and Tammie Siebert

Showstring– Tom & Kate Goodson, and Mary Siebert

Super Sewers– Sharon Fitzgerald

Sorento American Cloverfields– Lilly (Liz) Trapp

Bond County Youth Representatives– Kayley Woker

Livestock Superintendents

Brian Ulmer

Jerry Mollett

Randy Ostrom

Roger Marcoot

Workshop Volunteers

Mike Claypool

Dwight Shubert

Michelle McEvers

Teen Teachers

Dalton Knerrer

Morgan Wilderman

Grace Baum

Dawson Enloe

Delainey Enloe

Holden Enloe

Megan Miller

Joely Craver

Jade Koertge

Brianna Ulmer

Emily Ulmer

Maggie Goodson

Extension Foundation

Sue Backs

Wes Pourchot

Dennis Lingley

Brian Ulmer

Carol Lingley

Lilly Trapp

Michelle Haller

Jan Woker

Josh St. Peters

Extension Council

Sue Backs

Wes Pourchot

Dennis Lingley

Lilly Trapp

Michelle Haller

Jan Woker

Josh St. Peters

Greenville Food Challenges

Patti Maurer

Edith Gaffner

Carol Lingley

Karen Schaufelberger

Karen File

Bond County 4-H members and their families are grateful to the more than 50 local volunteers who donate their time to the 4-H program annually. To learn more about Bond County 4-H activities, follow us on Facebook at Bond County Illinois 4-H, or call the Bond County Extension Office at 618-664-3665.