Bond County 4-H Thanks Volunteers

Today’s 4-H youth are engaged in learning activities as they are practicing skills employers want; growing and distributing food to communities in need; stewarding the natural resources; making a difference in local, state, national, and global issues; and influencing positive choices for healthy living. None of that would be possible without our 4-H volunteers!
April 15-21 is National Volunteer Week, and University of Illinois Extension 4-H Youth Development program wants to thank the more than 12,000 4-H adult and youth volunteers who guide and support the nearly 200,000 4-H participants in Illinois. Illinois 4-H volunteers are empowering and preparing youth for success as 4-H members provide service to others and their community.
4-H Clubs and their leaders include:
Dudleyville 4-H Club– Wes Pourchot, Bob Johnson, Josh & Maggie St. Peters, Cathy Simmonds, and Kristy Johnson
Old Ripley– Brenda Mollett
Liberty– Shelly Albert, and Jason Albert
Prizewinners– Carol Lingley, Janet Gum, and Robin Pruitt
Boots & Bridles– Roger Fritch, and Tina Payne
Trailblazers– Kevin & Emily Hartmann, and Kim Greenwood
Dream Catchers– Michelle Haller, Susan Sperandio, Kristine Bohn, and Tammie Siebert
Showstring– Tom & Kate Goodson, and Mary Siebert
Super Sewers– Sharon Fitzgerald
Sorento American Cloverfields– Lilly (Liz) Trapp
Bond County Youth Representatives– Kayley Woker
Livestock Superintendents
Brian Ulmer
Jerry Mollett
Randy Ostrom
Roger Marcoot
Workshop Volunteers
Mike Claypool
Dwight Shubert
Michelle McEvers
Teen Teachers
Dalton Knerrer
Morgan Wilderman
Grace Baum
Dawson Enloe
Delainey Enloe
Holden Enloe
Megan Miller
Joely Craver
Jade Koertge
Brianna Ulmer
Emily Ulmer
Maggie Goodson
Extension Foundation
Sue Backs
Wes Pourchot
Dennis Lingley
Brian Ulmer
Carol Lingley
Lilly Trapp
Michelle Haller
Jan Woker
Josh St. Peters
Extension Council
Sue Backs
Wes Pourchot
Dennis Lingley
Lilly Trapp
Michelle Haller
Jan Woker
Josh St. Peters
Greenville Food Challenges
Patti Maurer
Edith Gaffner
Carol Lingley
Karen Schaufelberger
Karen File
Bond County 4-H members and their families are grateful to the more than 50 local volunteers who donate their time to the 4-H program annually. To learn more about Bond County 4-H activities, follow us on Facebook at Bond County Illinois 4-H, or call the Bond County Extension Office at 618-664-3665.