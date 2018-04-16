Cardinals Legend Featured At Chamber Lunch

The man who sported a Fu Manchu mustache and equally intimidating nickname is this year’s guest speaker at the 6th Annual Cardinals Baseball Lunch, sponsored by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. Al “The Man Hungarian” Hrabosky will meet fans during the event on Thursday, May 17 at Donnewald Distributing, 2100 Samuel Andrews Dr. in Greenville. A barbecue lunch prepared by Wes Pourchot will be served at 11:30 followed by a Q & A session with Hrabosky then autographs.

Hrabosky was a left-handed reliever for the Cardinals from 1970 to 1977, during which time he compiled a 40-20 win/loss record, 2.93 ERA, and 59 saves. In 1975, Hrabosky was named the National League Fireman of the Year after a dominating season with 13 wins, 22 saves, and a 1.66 ERA. He finished third in the Cy Young Award ¬and eighth in the MVP balloting that year. Hrabosky became famous for “psyching up” on the mound, turning his back on home plate, taking a deep breath, and pounding the ball into this glove, before turning around to face the batter.

Hrabosky, known for his signature facial hair, was forced to shave in the 1977 season under new manager Vern Rapp. Hrabosky was traded in the off season to the Kansas City Royals. He later played for the Atlanta Braves before moving to the broadcast booth. He’s been a Cardinals announcer since 1985.

A teammate of Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Ted Simmons, Bob Forsch, George Brett, Phil Niekro, and Dale Murphy, Hrabosky is guaranteed to have countless entertaining stories.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for students and may be purchased at Watson’s Drug Store until Monday, May 14 at 5 p.m. The ticket price includes program, meal, and one autograph. For more information, contact the Greenville Chamber of Commerce at (618) 664-9272.