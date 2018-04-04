Carlyle Lake Pool Update

As of 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 the pool elevation at Carlyle Lake was 451.32 feet, referenced to the National Geodetic Vertical Datum (NGVD). The current release rate is approximately 5,700 cubic feet per second (cfs). The inflow for Tuesday, April 3, 2018 was approximately 14,420 day second feet (dsf). With current precipitation on the ground, Carlyle Lake is forecasted to crest at 454.0 feet NGVD on Monday, April 9, 2018. Carlyle Lake Dam is operating as designed, helping reduce flood stages on the Lower Kaskaskia and Mississippi Rivers.

Due to the rising water level, some breakwaters and facilities will be overtopped and caution should be used when boating near these and other submerged structures. Boaters are also reminded to use caution and watch for floating logs and other debris that may be present. Some township roads around the lake will also become inundated, motorists should use caution when driving in low lying areas around the lake.

Boat ramps impacted by the high water conditions include: Dam West, Dam East, Coles Creek, Boulder, Keyesport, Allen Branch, Patoka, and Peppenhorst Branch. High water ramps at Dam West, Dam East, Coles Creek, Apache, Tamalco and Boulder are available for launching.

The Corps of Engineers continues to work closely with their partners, the Carlyle Lake Association, Mid-Kaskaskia River Association and the Okaw River Basin Coalition to monitor the situation. For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil